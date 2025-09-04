ArcelorMittal Mexico resumes DRI operations after Lázaro Cárdenas incident

ArcelorMittal Mexico has announced significant progress in restoring operations at its Lázaro Cárdenas facility following the incident on August 18 that affected direct reduced iron (DRI) production at the HYL plants. Two of the four HYL reactors are now back in operation at full capacity, marking a crucial step toward normalization.

Also, at the beginning of August, ArcelorMittal Mexico had temporarily shut down its blast furnace and long steel production operations at its Lázaro Cárdenas facility following critical equipment failures linked to safety concerns, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Full recovery expected by November

According to the technical recovery plan, full operations at the plant are expected to resume by the end of November 2025.

Strategic measures to maintain supply

To safeguard its value chain and minimize customer impact, ArcelorMittal Mexico has introduced several strategic measures, including:

Purchasing hot briquetted iron (HBI) from its sister plant in Texas.

Maximizing scrap use in production processes.

Importing slabs from ArcelorMittal Brazil to sustain uninterrupted HRC production

These measures highlight how ArcelorMittal leverages its global network to swiftly overcome operational challenges.