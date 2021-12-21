﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal orders grinding mills for Las Truchas iron ore project in Mexico

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 15:32:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply grinding equipment to Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal’s Las Truchas iron ore processing plant revamp project in Mexico.

The order includes two Metso Outotec Premier™ grinding mills with a total installed power of 19MW. With the equipment which is worth approximately €17 million, ArcelorMittal will be able to expand its iron ore production. 

The plant has an annual capacity of 2.3 million mt of iron ore.


Tags: iron ore  Mexico  North America  production  raw mat  ArcelorMittal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Dec

Anyang Steel mulls acquisition of Vale’s minority stake in Chinese JV
20 Dec

Vale’s iron ore exports up 3.7 percent in January-November
16 Dec

Fortescue inks deal with Gabon to develop Belinga Iron Ore Project
13 Dec

S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 11 percent in October from September
09 Dec

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.1% in November from October