ArcelorMittal orders grinding mills for Las Truchas iron ore project in Mexico

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 15:32:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply grinding equipment to Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal’s Las Truchas iron ore processing plant revamp project in Mexico.

The order includes two Metso Outotec Premier™ grinding mills with a total installed power of 19MW. With the equipment which is worth approximately €17 million, ArcelorMittal will be able to expand its iron ore production.

The plant has an annual capacity of 2.3 million mt of iron ore.