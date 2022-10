Wednesday, 05 October 2022 12:19:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Jaime Luján Valladolid, sales director of ArcelorMittal Mexico, has stated that the company will invest $15 million to build a fifth pipe mill at its Monterrey plant.

The new mill, which will expand production capacity, will supply products to automotive producers such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford.

In addition, the sales director also stated that the operation of the fifth mill at the Lázaro Cárdenas plant located in Michoacán started recently, producing more than 5,800 mt of steel.