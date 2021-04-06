Metinvest’s Ilyich records stronger output performance in Q1

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 13:57:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, the output of finished steel produced by Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, rose by 15 percent year on year to one million mt., as SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Concurrently, in the given period the company’s output of crude steel rose by 2.2 percent year on year to 1.07 million mt, while its pig iron output amounted to 1.21 million mt, increasing by 11.3 percent year on year. In the January-March period of the current year, the company produced 3.35 million mt of iron ore agglomerate, up 14.8 percent year on year.

In March alone, the company produced 350,000 mt of finished steel, 370,000 mt of crude steel, 450,000 mt of pig iron and 1.2 million mt of iron ore agglomerate.