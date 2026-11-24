Russian mining and steelmaking company Metalloinvest has announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese equipment manufacturer Qingdao NPA Industry Co., Ltd., aimed at ensuring stable equipment supplies, improving production efficiency and reducing operating costs at its direct reduced iron (DRI) and hot briquetted iron (HBI) production facilities.

Under the agreement, the Chinese company will supply reformer tubes, as well as other equipment and components, for Metalloinvest's Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant (OEMK) and Lebedinsky mining and processing plant (Lebedinsky GOK). The cooperation will also cover technical solutions aimed at improving equipment reliability, extending its service life and supporting modernization and major overhaul projects at the Russian company's production facilities.

According to Alexander Popov, CEO of Metalloinvest, the partnership will allow the company not only to secure supplies of high-quality components but also to benefit from the Chinese manufacturer's engineering expertise and research and development capabilities.

Meanwhile, Qingdao NPA Industry CEO Wang Xinglei stated that the company aims to establish a long-term exclusive partnership with Metalloinvest, covering the entire service life of its equipment and ensuring uninterrupted supplies and reliable technical support.

The terms of individual equipment deliveries and joint modernization projects will be determined under separate agreements between the parties. No financial details or delivery schedules have been disclosed.