Metalloinvest invests over RUB 50 billion in repairs in 2025

Friday, 05 September 2025 14:01:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced a record investment of over RUB 50 billion in 2025 for the maintenance and repair of its production equipment. The program, the largest in the company’s history, is designed to ensure technological sustainability, reduce downtime, and support stable production plans for 2026.

Maintenance work at Lebedinsky and Mikhailovsky GOK

Maintenance operations are being carried out at all Metalloinvest enterprises. At Lebedinsky GOK, a major overhaul of the hot briquetted iron production complex No. 1 (HBI-1) was completed in August 2025. During the September-October period this year, the company will proceed with major repairs at HBI-2 and HBI-3, along with the refurbishment of heating machine No. 4.

At Mikhailovsky GOK, work is planned on heating machine No. 3. This project is expected to strengthen the plant’s pelletizing operations and improve production stability.

Capital repairs at Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant

In addition, the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant (OEMK) will undergo an extensive capital repair campaign between September and December 2025. The program includes major work in rolling shop No. 1, including mill 700 and heating furnace No. 3. Additionally, the homogenization furnace will be overhauled.

Repairs will also extend to the pelletizing plant. Pelletization units No. 3 and No. 4 are scheduled for repair during this period, which is expected to enhance output reliability and efficiency at one of Metalloinvest’s key production sites.

Strategic significance of the 2025 program

The second half of the year traditionally marks the most intensive period of maintenance activity for Metalloinvest. The scale of the 2025 campaign reflects the company’s long-term commitment to technological sustainability and production efficiency.


