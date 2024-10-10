Russia’s OEMK increases production at metallization unit No. 3

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced that its subsidiary OEMK has completed a major overhaul of the metallization unit No. 3 at its pelletizing and metallization plant. The company invested RUB 2.4 billion ($24.64 million) in the repair work.

The unit’s production will increase by seven percent to 88 metric tons of metallized pellets per hour, while the consumption of natural gas and electricity will decrease. During the repair, the lining of the shaft furnace and the main pipelines were also renewed.