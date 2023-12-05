Metalloinvest increases high-quality iron ore concentrate capacity at Lebedinsky GOK

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:16:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced that it has invested RUB 2 billion ($21.9 million) including VAT in the modernization of the 9th technological section of its subsidiary Lebedinsky GOK, replacing the main technological equipment of the site.

With the new equipment and technological solutions, Lebedinsky GOK will be able to produce an additional 250,000 mt of high-quality iron ore concentrate per year.

In January this year, the company modernized its direct reduction plant at Lebedinsky GOK’s HBI production facility No. 3, raising its capacity by three percent to more than two million mt per year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.