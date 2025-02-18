 |  Login 
Metalloinvest reduces gas emissions at Lebedinsky GOK plant

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 14:58:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced that it has completed the second phase of the modernization works on the gas cleaning systems at its Lebedinsky GOK pelletizing plant that it has been carrying out since 2020.

Accordingly, the gas cleaning units of the roasting machine Nos. 1 and 3 have been replaced, resulting in a 60 percent increase in the efficiency of gas cleaning during pellet production. The investment in the project amounted to RUB 2 billion ($21.87 million).


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization Metalloinvest 

