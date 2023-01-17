Output capacity increased at Russia-based Lebedinsky GOK's HBI facility No. 3

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 15:38:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest has announced that it has modernized its direct reduction plant at the company’s subsidiary Lebedinsky GOK’s HBI production facility No. 3.

The modernization works with an investment about RUB 2.5 billion ($36.4 million) have increased HBI facility No. 3’s production capacity by three percent to more than two million mt per year. The overhaul, which made the equipment more reliable, will result in less downtime during maintenance of the facility.