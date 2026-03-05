Russia’s Metalloinvest to expand steel grinding ball range with new heat treatment unit

Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced that it is expanding its range of steel grinding balls, strengthening its offering for mining and mineral processing companies.

Production is carried out at OEMK, where two grinding ball rolling complexes are currently in operation with a combined annual capacity of 150,000 mt. The facilities manufacture grinding balls with diameters of 20 mm, 40 mm, 60 mm, 80 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm, 120 mm, 125 mm and 132 mm, widely used in ore processing and other industrial grinding applications.

New heat treatment unit planned for 2026

As the next step in its development program, Metalloinvest plans to build a dedicated heat treatment unit in 2026 at the ball rolling mill.

The new facility will enable the production of 80-132 mm grinding balls with hardness grades 4 and 5, allowing the company to complete a full product range tailored to the needs of mining and processing enterprises of different scales.

Grinding balls with higher hardness levels provide greater wear resistance and improved operational performance, helping increase grinding efficiency while reducing mill maintenance costs due to longer service life.

Applications across multiple industries

Grinding balls produced at OEMK are widely used in Russia for grinding ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores, cement, coal and refractory materials. By expanding its product portfolio, Metalloinvest aims to offer more comprehensive solutions for customers and contribute to strengthening technological independence in the domestic mining and processing sector.