Metalloinvest completes maintenance of incinerator No. 3 at Mikhailovsky plant

Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant (MGOK), part of Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest, has successfully completed the scheduled maintenance of its incinerator No. 3. The repairs were carried out on time, ensuring uninterrupted production of high-quality iron ore pellets used in both blast furnaces and direct reduction processes.

Comprehensive overhaul finished successfully

Over a period of 15 days, approximately 200 specialists from MGOK’s internal repair departments and partner contractors performed extensive maintenance tasks. The workforce, organized into 10 teams, operated around the clock to minimize downtime.

The maintenance scope included replacement of conveyor belts, smoke exhausters, and expansion joints, overhaul of pumping equipment and roller screens and cleaning and inspection of oil lines supplying lubricants to the kiln carriages.

A key part of the maintenance involved replacing the refractory lining inside the kiln, where operating temperatures reach nearly 1,300 Celsius degrees during pellet firing. This ensures thermal stability and consistent product quality.

Part of Metalloinvest’s integrated maintenance program

The repairs at MGOK form part of Metalloinvest’s ongoing comprehensive maintenance and modernization initiative across all production facilities. Similar large-scale overhauls were recently completed at: