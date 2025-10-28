 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metalloinvest...

Metalloinvest completes maintenance of incinerator No. 3 at Mikhailovsky plant

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 12:23:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant (MGOK), part of Russia-based iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest, has successfully completed the scheduled maintenance of its incinerator No. 3. The repairs were carried out on time, ensuring uninterrupted production of high-quality iron ore pellets used in both blast furnaces and direct reduction processes.

Comprehensive overhaul finished successfully

Over a period of 15 days, approximately 200 specialists from MGOK’s internal repair departments and partner contractors performed extensive maintenance tasks. The workforce, organized into 10 teams, operated around the clock to minimize downtime.

The maintenance scope included replacement of conveyor belts, smoke exhausters, and expansion joints, overhaul of pumping equipment and roller screens and cleaning and inspection of oil lines supplying lubricants to the kiln carriages.

A key part of the maintenance involved replacing the refractory lining inside the kiln, where operating temperatures reach nearly 1,300 Celsius degrees during pellet firing. This ensures thermal stability and consistent product quality.

Part of Metalloinvest’s integrated maintenance program

The repairs at MGOK form part of Metalloinvest’s ongoing comprehensive maintenance and modernization initiative across all production facilities. Similar large-scale overhauls were recently completed at:

  • Lebedinsky GOK, on its HBI-1 and HBI-2 hot briquetted iron units
  • Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant, on its two metallization units within the pelletizing and metallization complex

Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Metalloinvest 

Similar articles

Russia’s Metalloinvest completes major HBI plant maintenance ahead of schedule

06 Oct | Steel News

Metalloinvest invests over RUB 50 billion in repairs in 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

Metalloinvest reduces gas emissions at Lebedinsky GOK plant

18 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s OEMK increases production at metallization unit No. 3

10 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s Metalloinvest reports higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

03 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s Metalloinvest to provide DR pellets to OMK

10 Jun | Steel News

Metalloinvest increases high-quality iron ore concentrate capacity at Lebedinsky GOK

05 Dec | Steel News

Metalloinvest collaborates Lee Jun on HBI production

10 Nov | Steel News

Metalloinvest's HBI project impacted by Western sanctions

07 Mar | Steel News

Output capacity increased at Russia-based Lebedinsky GOK's HBI facility No. 3

17 Jan | Steel News