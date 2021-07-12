﻿
Mechel proceeds with steel wire production project

Monday, 12 July 2021 16:58:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s BMK, a part of Mechel Group, has recently started the assembling process of the second batch of the new equipment for steel wire production. In June, the company launched four machines, while the overall number of machines will be 12, according to the modernization project.

The total cost of the four machines is around RUB 220 million, with the launch expected to be done in the last quarter of the year.

“In June, we launched the first four mills on the site. And today we are already supplying the products to our customers. Now we are working with the second batch and expect to receive the remaining equipment in the third quarter,” a representative of the mill said.


