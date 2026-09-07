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Kocaer Çelik sets up KCR Steel U.S. to expand presence in US market

Monday, 07 September 2026 11:57:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Kocaer Çelik has announced that it has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary named KCR Steel U.S. LLC in Texas, as part of its plans to expand its operations and strengthen its presence in the US market.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, on July 23 this year, Kocaer Çelik announced its decision to establish a new company in which it would be the controlling shareholder to carry out production, sales and marketing activities in the US, with the aim of increasing its global competitiveness.

Subsidiary to carry out production, sales and marketing activities

Following the work carried out within this scope, KCR Steel U.S. LLC has been established with its entire share capital owned by Kocaer Çelik, while other procedures related to the process are still ongoing.

According to the company, the new subsidiary is expected to strengthen Kocaer Çelik's presence in the US, expand its commercial activities in the region and broaden its customer base. It is also expected to enable the company to serve its customers more effectively and support the more efficient execution of its production, sales and marketing activities in the US market.

Tags: US North America Steelmaking Kocaer Steel 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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