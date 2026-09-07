India's coking coal import port traffic up 10% in Apr-Aug FY 2026-27

India's coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-August perod of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 28.402 million mt, a rise of 9.8 percent year on year, according to data sources from Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, September 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total port inward traffic of coking coal during August 2026 came to an estimated 5.072 million mt.

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic include pellets during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27 amounted to 22.151 million mt, a rise of 11.48 percent year on year.