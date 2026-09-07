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India's coking coal import port traffic up 10% in Apr-Aug FY 2026-27

Monday, 07 September 2026 10:03:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-August perod of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 28.402 million mt, a rise of 9.8 percent year on year, according to data sources from Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, September 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total port inward traffic of coking coal during August 2026 came to an estimated 5.072 million mt.

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic include pellets during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27 amounted to 22.151 million mt, a rise of 11.48 percent year on year.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Trading 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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