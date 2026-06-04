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India’s coking coal import port traffic sees 6% rise in April-May FY 2026-27

Thursday, 04 June 2026 13:40:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2026-27 have been provisionally estimated at 11.785 million mt, a rise of 5.67 percent year on year, according to data sourced from Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, June 4.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, the inward shipment of coking coal during May 2026 came to 5.955 million mt, compared to 5.830 million mt during April 2026

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic including pellets during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2026-27 amounted to 9.835 million mt, a marginal rise of 1.86 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Trading 

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