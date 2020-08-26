﻿
India in talks with Russia on imports of coking and pulverized coal for its steel industry

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 11:22:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India is in talks with Russia regarding importation of around 40 million mt per year of coking coal and pulverized coal, Indian government sources said on Wednesday, August 26.

The sources said that talks have already been initiated between Russia’s Energy Ministry and India’s Ministry of Steel in this regard and the latter is “very positive” regarding the outcome.

It was pointed out that current Indian coal imports from Russia amount to a modest 1 million mt per year.

However, with Russian coal exports estimated at around 46 million mt, India’s target of inward coal shipments estimated at 40 million mt per year which is currently being discussed would account for the bulk of Russian coal exports globally.


