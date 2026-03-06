India’s coking coal import port traffic up 11% in Apr-Feb of FY 2025-26

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 60.278 million mt, a rise of 11.32 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Friday, March 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipping into the country in February 2026 worked out at 6.598 million mt.

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic including pellets handled by all the major ports was around 47.756 million mt in the April-February period of fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 3.45 percent year on year.