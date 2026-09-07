 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hyundai...

Hyundai Steel and POSCO break ground on Louisiana steel mill

Monday, 07 September 2026 11:23:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea-based Hyundai Steel and POSCO have broken ground on their $5.8 billion low-carbon steel mill in Louisiana, marking the start of a project designed to establish a localized automotive steel supply chain in North America, according to media reports. The plant is scheduled to start mass production in early 2029.

The Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel (HPLS) facility, located in Donaldsonville, will have an annual production capacity of 2.7 million mt of hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized steel. Of the total output, around 1.8 million mt will be automotive steel, while the remaining 900,000 mt will be intended for general applications.

Plant to cut carbon emissions by around 70 percent

The integrated plant will combine direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technologies, which Hyundai Steel expects to reduce carbon emissions by around 70 percent compared with conventional blast furnace-based steel production. The company said the facility will be the first EAF-based mill in the US dedicated to automotive steel sheet production.

The steel produced at the facility will initially support Hyundai Motor and Kia's manufacturing operations as well as other automakers in the southern US and Mexico. Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Euisun Chung said the company also sees future demand for the plant's low-carbon steel from humanoid robots, AI data centers, power generation facilities and aerospace applications.

The investment forms part of Hyundai Motor Group's broader $26 billion US investment plan through 2028. The Louisiana facility is also expected to create approximately 1,300 jobs.

Meanwhile, South Korean industry minister Kim Jung-kwan has asked the US authorities to ease tariffs on equipment and materials that South Korean companies need to import for construction of the plant, citing difficulties in sourcing some equipment locally.

Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments Hyundai POSCO 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

POSCO to invest $582 million in Hyundai’s Louisiana steel mill project

17 Dec | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and POSCO join forces for steel production in US

21 Apr | Steel News

Turkey's CR and coated prices increase amid higher HRC and scrap prices

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stanmore Resources to acquire Moranbah South coal project for $105 million

08 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru receives $9 million order for Kaplankaya project

08 Sep | Steel News

Germany's Moselstahlwerk puts 560,000 mt EAF steelmaking facility up for sale

08 Sep | Steel News

EU Court rejects Turkish steelmakers' appeals against AD on HRC

08 Sep | Steel News

Hoa Phat's Dung Quat reaches one million mt monthly molten iron output in August

08 Sep | Steel News

DCE adjusts price limit for iron ore futures contracts to curb speculation

08 Sep | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 37, 2026

08 Sep | Longs and Billet