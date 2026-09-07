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CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 4.0% in late August 2026, stocks also down

Monday, 07 September 2026 10:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late August (August 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.885 million mt, down 4.0 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.   

In mid-August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.973 million mt, up 5.8 percent compared to early August (August 1-10) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China also decreased in the given period. As of August 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.25 million mt, decreasing by 11.4 percent compared to August 20.

The average aggregate daily crude steel output decreased by 4.0 percent in late August, signaling that intentions and actions on the supply side to curtail production were both very clear, which will boost market sentiments in the near future, especially in the traditional peak season of September.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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