China's Changling Special Steel performs first heat at new 100-ton Danieli EAF

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Chinese steel producer Zunyi Changling Special Steel successfully performed the first heat at its new Danieli Zerobucket electric arc furnace (EAF) in January 2026. According to Danieli, the furnace has a 100-ton liquid steel tapping capacity. The project was originally contracted in mid-2023.

Continuous charging system designed to improve productivity

According to Danieli, the newly commissioned 100-ton EAF is designed for 100 percent scrap charging, enabling flexible and cost-efficient steel production.

The plantmaker stated that one of the key operational targets of the furnace is a 30-minute tap-to-tap time, achieved through the continuous scrap feeding concept used in the Zerobucket system. This approach eliminates the need for traditional scrap buckets, reducing operational delays and mechanical stress during the melting process. Danieli indicated that the system contributes to more stable melting operations, reduced structural wear, and improved productivity.

China remains key market for Danieli Zerobucket technology

According to Danieli, China continues to represent one of the company’s most important markets for electric arc furnace technologies. The plantmaker stated that it has 31 references for Zerobucket EAF installations in China since 2018, including units already operating and others approaching start-up. Danieli noted that this number reflects the continued adoption of its continuous-charging EAF solutions by Chinese steelmakers.