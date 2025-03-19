China’s steel bar exports increase by 51.3 percent in Jan-Feb

In the January-February period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 2.47 million mt, up 51.3 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 390,000 mt, up 1.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.0 million mt in the given period, increasing by 29.6 percent year on year.

In February alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 1.29 million mt, up 79.8 percent year on year, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 140,000 mt and 430,000 mt, down 8.1 percent and up 25.7 percent year on year, respectively.