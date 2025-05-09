 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel exports above 10 million mt again in April, up 8.2% in Jan-Apr

Friday, 09 May 2025 15:29:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April, China’s finished steel exports totaled 10.462 million mt, up 0.1 percent month on month, while up 13.5 percent year on year. High crude steel production and insufficient local demand have continued to push mills to ship more abroad. Steel exports may be at a high level in May-June too, amid still strong production in April, when most contracts for shipments in May-June were done. Daily crude steel production in China was above 2.2 million mt in April versus 2.12-2.17 million mt in March.

In April, China’s finished steel imports totaled 522,000 mt, up 4.2 percent month on month, while down 21 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 37.891 million mt, up 8.2 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In the given period, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 2.072 million mt, down 13.9 percent year on year.

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng visited Switzerland from May 9 and his visit will last until May 12th, who will lead the trade delegations talking with the US. This might bring a turnaround in the US-China trade relations.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japan’s JFE Steel sees lower net profit and net sales in FY 2024-25

08 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent week-on-week

06 May | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 1.8 percent in Feb from Jan

02 May | Steel News

POSCO posts better financial results for Q1 despite lower output and sales

02 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports rise in March, imports decrease

02 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-April

02 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

30 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.4 percent week-on-week

29 Apr | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in March

28 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News