CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.2% in early June, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early June (June 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.159 million mt, up 3.2 percent compared to late May (May 21-31) this year.

In late May (May 21-31), the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.091 million mt, down 4.9 percent compared to mid-May (May 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of June 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.79 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent compared to May 31.