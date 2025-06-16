 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.2% in early June, stocks also up

Monday, 16 June 2025 09:28:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early June (June 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.159 million mt, up 3.2 percent compared to late May (May 21-31) this year.   

In late May (May 21-31), the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.091 million mt, down 4.9 percent compared to mid-May (May 11-20) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of June 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.79 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent compared to May 31.


