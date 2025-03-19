 |  Login 
China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 1.6% in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 11:26:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 10.91 million mt in the January-February period this year, down 1.6 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In February alone, China exported 5.3 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 3.5 percent year on year.

In February, China’s HRC export prices moved sideways first amid the impact of the Chinese New Year holiday, while edging up later in the month, with the highest price level during the month at $480/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during February 18-28, and with the lowest level at $475/mt FOB observed on February 1-17, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

 


