CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 4.9% in late May, stocks also down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late May (May 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.091 million mt, down 4.9 percent compared to mid-May (May 11-20) this year.

In mid-May (May 11-20), the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.199 million mt, down 0.3 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of May 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.3 million mt, decreasing by 6.4 percent compared to May 20.