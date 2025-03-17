 |  Login 
China’s crude steel output down 1.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 17 March 2025 15:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 140.75 million mt, 166.3 million mt and 224.09 million mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent, down 1.5 percent and up 4.7 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.132 million mt, down 5.6 percent compared to late February (February 21-28).

China’s National Development and Reform Commission has announced the implementation of crude steel production controls in 2025, aiming to promote the reduction of outputs and the reorganization of the steel industry.

 


