NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.0 percent in early June

In early June (June 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 32.6/mt ($4.5/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 3,111.1/mt ($432/mt), compared to the price in late May (May 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.1 percent, 1.7 percent, 1.7 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent, all compared to late May.

$1 = RMB 7.1789