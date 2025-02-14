Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 28.1% in early February

On February 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.4 million mt, up 2.06 million mt or 28.1 percent compared to January 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 10, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 17.7 percent, 14.7 percent, 15.5 percent, 51.7 percent and 38.7 percent, respectively, all compared to January 31.