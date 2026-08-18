China's crude steel output down 3.1 percent in January-July 2026

In the January-July period this year, China's outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 495.77 million mt, 577.04 million mt and 836.16 million mt, decreasing by 3.0 percent, 3.1 percent and 1.2 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first seven months was 0.1 percentage point faster than the decrease recorded in the first six months, while the slack demand for steel in July exerted a negative impact on the steel market.

In July, China's crude steel output amounted to 76.93 million mt, down 3.6 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.1 percent month on month.

In July, China's output of pig iron totaled 68.35 million mt, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year and down 5.1 percent month on month, while its output of finished steel amounted to 116.46 million mt, declining by 4.1 percent year on year, while down 8.0 percent month on month.