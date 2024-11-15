China’s crude steel output up 6.24 percent in Oct from Sept

In October this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 70.26 million mt, 81.88 million mt and 119.41 million mt, increasing by 1.4 percent, 2.9 percent and 3.5 percent year on year, while rising by 5.24 percent, 6.24 percent and 1.79 percent month on month, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The crude steel production output shifted from the previous decline to an increase in October amid China’s issuance of stimulus measures ahead of the National Day Holiday, which exerted a positive impact on the demand for steel and contributed to the increases in output.

In the January-October period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 715.11 million mt, 850.73 million mt and 116.484 million mt, decreasing by 4.0 percent, declining by 3.0 percent, and rising by 0.5 percent year on year, respectively. The decline in crude steel production was 0.6 percentage points lower than the 3.6 percent decrease seen in the January-September period.

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.096 million mt, up 0.1 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year, following the rise of 1.0 percent recorded in late October compared to mid-October.

Total steel production in November is expected to decrease as the demand for steel may slacken during the traditional offseason due to the colder weather.