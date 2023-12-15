China’s crude steel output up 0.4% in Nov, finished steel output also increases

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:12:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China’s output of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 64.84 million mt, 76.1 million mt and 110.44 million mt, decreasing by 4.8 percent, rising by 0.4 percent and up 4.2 percent year on year, while declining by 6.29 percent, 3.78 percent and 2.88 percent month on month, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 15.

In the January-November period this year, China’s output of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 810.31 million mt, 952.14 million mt and 1.25 billion mt, increasing by 1.8 percent, 1.5 percent and 5.7 percent year on year, respectively. The crude steel production increase rate was faster compared to 1.4 percent rise recorded in the January-October period.