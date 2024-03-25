German crude steel output increases by 4.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 25 March 2024 13:30:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 4.4 percent year on year to 3.12 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-February period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 4.6 percent year on year to 6.19 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.03 million mt in February this year, up 6.5 percent, while in the January-February period it increased by 5.5 percent to 4.08 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 8.4 percent to 2.85 million mt in February, while going up by 7.3 percent to 5.57 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.