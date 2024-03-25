﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 25 March 2024 13:30:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 4.4 percent year on year to 3.12 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-February period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 4.6 percent year on year to 6.19 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.03 million mt in February this year, up 6.5 percent, while in the January-February period it increased by 5.5 percent to 4.08 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 8.4 percent to 2.85 million mt in February, while going up by 7.3 percent to 5.57 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 1.6% in Jan-Feb despite unexpectedly weak post-holiday demand

18 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

06 Feb | Steel News