China’s crude steel output down three percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 426.64 million mt, 499.95 million mt and 718.78 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent, 3.0 percent, and 0.9 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first six months was 0.9 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months, while China’s crude steel output still continued its declining trend.

In June, China’s crude steel output amounted to 83.67 million mt, up 0.4 percent year on year, shifting from the year on year decrease of 2.7 percent recorded in May, while down 0.8 percent month on month.

In June, China’s output of pig iron totaled 71.99 million mt, decreasing by 0.9 percent year on year and down 1.3 percent month on month, while its output of finished steel amounted to 126.56 million mt, remaining stable year on year, while up 2.9 percent month on month.