China's crude steel output down 3.1 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, China's outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 563.4 million mt, 651.85 million mt and 950.75 million mt, decreasing by 3.1 percent, 3.1 percent, and 1.7 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first eight months was the same as that recorded in the first seven months, while sluggish demand from downstream users for steel in August still exerted a negative impact on the steel market.

In August, China's crude steel output amounted to 74.61 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 3.0 percent month on month.

In August, China's output of pig iron totaled 67.65 million mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent year on year and down 1.0 percent month on month, while its output of finished steel amounted to 114.75 million mt, declining by 5.5 percent year on year, while down 1.5 percent month on month.