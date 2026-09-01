CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 0.4% in mid-August 2026, stocks up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-August (August 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.965 million mt, down 0.4 percent compared to early August (August 1-10) this year.

In early August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.973 million mt, up 5.8 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China also increased in the given period. As of August 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.33 million mt, increasing by 6.7 percent compared to August 10.

The average aggregate daily crude steel output decreased slightly in mid-August, while inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased sharply, signaling the slack demand from downstream users in the traditional offseason.

However, market players expected better demand in September as it is the traditional peak season for steel industry, which might positively affect the steel market.