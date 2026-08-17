CISA mills' daily crude steel output up 5.8% in early August 2026, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.973 million mt, up 5.8 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.

In late July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.864 million mt, down 7.5 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China also increased in the given period. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.18 million mt, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to July 31.

Both crude steel output and inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China indicated rises in early August.

The rapid rebound in supply, combined with passive inventory accumulation during the traditional off-season, will jointly exert downward pressure on steel prices in the near term.