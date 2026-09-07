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Bengang Steel Plates posts net loss of RMB 1.9 billion for H1 2026

Monday, 07 September 2026 10:07:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. (Bengang Steel Plates) has announced that it plans to acquire 100 percent equity of Benxi Iron & Steel (Group) Mining Co., Ltd., while disposing of all its assets and liabilities of the existing steel smelting and rolling business, except for those retained. Upon completion of the asset swap, Bengang Steel Plates' core business will shift from steel smelting to iron ore resource development and processing.

The financial report for the January-June period showed that Bengang Steel Plates recorded a net loss of RMB 1.9075 billion ($0.28 billion) for the first half of the year, narrowing from a loss of RMB 1.399 billion in the same period last year. During the given period, the company generated an operating revenue of RMB 22.336 billion ($3.3 billion), down 9.56 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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