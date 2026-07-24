Turkey's Kocaer Çelik to expand into US with new production company

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik has decided to establish a new company in the United States as part of its strategy to enhance its competitiveness in global markets.

According to a statement submitted to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the new company, approved by Kocaer Çelik's board of directors on July 23, 2026, will engage in production, sales and marketing activities.

Kocaer Çelik will be the controlling shareholder of the new company. Details regarding its ownership structure, production capacity, investment value, location and establishment schedule have not yet been disclosed.

Through the planned investment, Kocaer Çelik aims to strengthen its presence in the US market, establish local production and sales capabilities, and increase its global competitiveness.