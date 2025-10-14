Kocaer Çelik becomes first Turkish steelmaker with SBTi-approved net-zero targets

Turkish steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially approved its short-term (2030) and long-term (2050) greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.

With this certification, Kocaer Çelik becomes the only Turkish steelmaker whose emission reduction goals have been validated and remain active under the SBTi framework.

Concrete reduction targets

Under the 2030 short-term targets, Kocaer Çelik aims to:

reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42 percent, and

cut Scope 3 emissions intensity per ton of steel by 51.6 percent, compared to the 2022 baseline.

For 2050, the company has committed to:

a 90 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and

a 97 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity per ton of steel.

Fully aligned with global climate science

These goals are aligned with the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The approval confirms that Kocaer Çelik’s emission reduction strategy and overall sustainability roadmap are fully consistent with SBTi’s scientific criteria across all emission scopes.