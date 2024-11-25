Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik plans to build new steel profile plant and meltshop

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has unveiled its growth strategy and vision for 2025-30.

Accordingly, the company stated that it plans to invest in a fourth steel profile plant with a production capacity of 500,000 mt per year to add domestically unproduced grades to its portfolio, increasing its total capacity to 1.3 million mt per year by 2030 and substituting imports.

Moreover, it aims to build a new meltshop equipped with advanced technologies to produce higher value added and high-quality products. The meltshop with a production capacity of 1 million mt per year, which is planned to produce billets and blooms in different sizes and grades, will also be suitable for green steel production, reducing Kocar Çelik’s raw material costs by 10-12 percent. The meltshop is scheduled for commissioning in 2028.

Regarding its sustainability efforts and energy independence, the company pointed out that it plans to meet all its energy needs with 20 percent of clean energy to be produced at its Aydın geothermal power plant, which is under construction and is planned to reach 24 MW in the first phase, and with its other rooftop power plants. These efforts will allow Kocaer Çelik to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and sell 80 percent of the remaining energy. Furthermore, its investments in other geothermal and solar power plants will increase the company’s total renewable energy capacity to about 900 MW, meeting the energy consumption of its new steel profile plant and meltshop.

In the meantime, Kocaer Çelik aims to strengthen its international distribution networks. Within the scope of this plan, the Turkish steelmaker is working on increasing the capacity and number of its steel service centers, where it customizes its products for end-users with processes such as cutting, drilling and bending, and on opening five new distribution channels in Saudi Arabia, the US and the EU.