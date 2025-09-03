Turkey’s Kocaer to build melt shop and rolling mill in Izmir

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its melt shop and rolling mill project in Aliağa, Izmir, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 3.69 billion ($89.77 million), a hot rolling facility with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt will be built in addition to the annual 1.25 million mt liquid steel and current 360,000 mt hot rolling capacity. In the construction phase of the project, 900 people are expected to be employed, while 600 people will work in the operational phase.

The melt shop will meet the semi-finished product requirements of profile rolling mills that produce steel profiles in accordance with the steel profile demands of customers and potential customers in domestic and foreign markets.