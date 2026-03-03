Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik increases its net profit despite challenges in 2025

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced its financial and operational results for 2025.

In the full year of 2025, Kocaer Çelik achieved a net profit of TRY 473.48 million ($10.77 million) compared to a net profit of TRY 108.51 million in the previous year. The company registered an operating profit of TRY 2.30 billion ($52.3 million) in 2025, up by 49 percent year on year. Kocaer Çelik’s sales revenues decreased by four percent year on year to TRY 24.11 billion ($548.36 million).

Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA in 2025 increased by 185 percent year on year to TRY 1.12 billion ($25.47 million), while its EBITDA margin went up to 12.9 percent from 10.6 percent.

In the given period, Kocaer Çelik’s product sales volume amounted to 682,873 mt, rising by 17.6 percent year on year and reaching a record level in the company’s history, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. In the given year, the share of the company’s value-added products in its total sales volume increased to 43 percent, from 42 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, Kocaer Çelik reported that export sales made up 77 percent of its total sales.

The company attributed its sales performance to its wide export network, increasing presence in current markets and access to new markets, despite the highly challenging environment which is affected by continual changes in trade policies, tariffs and trade measures.