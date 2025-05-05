Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives steel profile orders, achieves record output in April

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that in April it received orders for steel profiles from the Middle East and North Africa region, the American continent, Europe and from its domestic market, amounting to a total value of $55.08 million. This figure corresponds to approximately 10 percent of the company’s consolidated turnover in 2024.

In addition, in April, Kocaer broke a record with a production of 61,112 mt, reaching its highest monthly production level, following renovation works as well as new machinery and equipment investments at its three steel profile plants in Aliağa, İzmir. The production increased by approximately 11 percent compared to the highest monthly production of 55,007 mt recorded in 2024. The company launched five new value-added products in the first four months of this year and plans to start producing nine more products by the end of the year. The products in question, which will ensure import substitution in Turkey, will be produced for the solar energy, manufacturing industry and construction sectors.