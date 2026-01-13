 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik announces record output and sales volumes for 2025

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 14:32:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement made by Turkish steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the company achieved the highest production and sales levels in its history in 2025.

According to Kocaer Çelik’s statement, based on production carried out at the company’s own facilities, total production volume in 2025 was recorded at 648,105 mt, marking a year-on-year increase of 26 percent. As stated in the same disclosure, its sales volume increased by 17.6 percent over the same period to reach 682,873 mt, setting a new record.

Kocaer stated that, thanks to its geographically diversified export network, deeper penetration in existing markets and its ability to access new markets, it was able to overcome the negative impact of frequently changing trade policies, taxes and protectionist practices in the global steel sector.

The producer noted that the results reflect the impact of modernization and capacity expansion investments completed in recent years, as well as a growth strategy focused on high value-added products.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kocaer Steel 

