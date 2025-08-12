 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik doubles its net profit in H1 2025

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 13:53:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company achieved a net profit of TRY 393.31 million ($9.66 million), double compared to a net profit of TRY 196.14 million in the first half of the previous year, while it registered an operating profit of TRY 1.24 billion ($30.46 million) in the given period, up by 42.1 percent year on year. Kocaer Çelik’s sales revenues decreased by 1.6 percent year on year to TRY 10.51 billion ($258.22 million).

Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA in the first half went up by 7.9 percent year on year to TRY 1.50 billion ($37.1 million).

In the given period, Kocaer Çelik’s product sales volume amounted to 314,155 mt, increasing by 19.7 percent year on year. The share of the company’s value-added products in its total sales volume increased to 47 percent, from 38 percent in the same period of 2024.

Kocaer Çelik stated that the increase in its value-added product sales helped maintain the profitability of the company, despite the weakness in the global steel industry and lower demand in the domestic market.


