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Kazakhstan's Qarmet starts refractory lining of new No. 8 coke battery

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 13:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has started refractory lining work on its new coke battery No. 8 at its Temirtau steel plant, marking a new stage in the construction of its coke batteries No. 8 and No. 9, according to local media reports. The two new units will have a combined production capacity of up to 1.5 million mt of dry coke per year.

The first refractory bricks for the No. 8 battery were laid by Qarmet chairman Petr Trushin and Wang Mingdeng, deputy general manager of Chinese coke engineering company ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation, which is participating in the project. According to Trushin, Qarmet plans to commission the No. 8 coke battery in November 2027.

Around 55,000 mt of refractory materials to be used

Approximately 55,000 mt of refractory materials will be required for the construction of the coke batteries No. 8 and No. 9. The materials are designed to withstand high temperatures and ensure the durability and tightness of the new units. Meanwhile, construction of the No. 9 battery is also progressing, including infrastructure development and steel structure installation.

The new coke batteries will be among the most modern and productive units at Qarmet. Once they reach their designed production levels, the company plans to gradually decommission coke batteries Nos. 1-4, which have been operating since the 1960s. 

New batteries to support blast furnace operations

Qarmet expects the new facilities to strengthen coke supplies for its blast furnace operations and improve the stability of its integrated steelmaking cycle. More uniform heating of the coke mass is expected to improve product quality, while a new gas-cleaning system is intended to reduce atmospheric emissions. The replacement of older units is also expected to increase automation and industrial safety while lowering operating costs.

Construction of coke batteries No. 8 and No. 9 is part of Qarmet's broader modernization program. The company previously stated that the project involves investment of approximately $369 million, including coke-making infrastructure, engineering networks and auxiliary systems.

Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Qarmet 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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