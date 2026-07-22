 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan...

Kazakhstan targets automotive steel production by 2028 to boost vehicle localization

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 13:43:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan is planning to establish domestic automotive steel production and expand local auto parts manufacturing as part of its strategy to deepen the localization of the country's automotive industry, with integrated steelmaker Qarmet expected to begin producing automotive-grade steel by 2028, according to a statement from the company.

The initiative was discussed during a government meeting chaired by Olzhas Bektenov, prime minister, who instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction to prepare, within one month, a comprehensive plan for establishing local auto component production.

Government pushes for greater localization

Prime Minister Bektenov said developing a domestic base for automotive components that meets modern industry standards is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. He stressed that this will require expanding the range of locally produced materials used in vehicle manufacturing.

According to Bektenov, Qarmet already manufactures special steel grades for buses and trucks at its facilities in the Karaganda region, while the next stage will be to establish production of automotive steel for passenger cars.

Under the current schedule, Qarmet plans to start producing automotive-grade sheet steel in 2028, with commercial production of stamped vehicle body components scheduled to begin in 2029. The planned facility will have the capacity to manufacture at least 100,000 stamped vehicle body sets per year, while locally produced steel is expected to account for at least 75 percent of the raw materials used.

Project aims to strengthen domestic supply chain

The project is expected to create stable long-term demand for higher value-added steel products while reducing Kazakhstan's dependence on imported body panels and increasing domestic value creation within the automotive sector.

Mr. Bektenov described the initiative as strategically important, noting that Kazakhstan had not previously developed automotive steel production despite having sufficient industrial potential. He also voiced support for Qarmet's broader modernization program, saying it has created strong synergies between the country's steel industry and automotive manufacturers.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Qarmet 

Similar articles

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand high-value steel production with new rolling mill

22 May | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand Kentobe iron ore mine to support steelmaking operations

10 Mar | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet secures financing for new coke oven battery complex

27 Feb | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports stable 2025 output as modernization projects advance

09 Feb | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet starts building new rolling mill, targets rebar deliveries in 2026

23 Jan | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet starts construction of new coke batteries

02 Dec | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand HDG and polymer coating capacity with new complex

10 Oct | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet partners with Chinese companies to modernize steel industry

04 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on certain pipe and tube from China

22 Jul | Steel News

USWC bulk and containerized ferrous prices remain stable, market could have hit bottom

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials