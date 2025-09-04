Kazakhstan’s Qarmet partners with Chinese companies to modernize steel industry

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced a series of strategic agreements with leading Chinese engineering firms to transform Kazakhstan’s steel industry. The deals were signed during the VIII Kazakhstan-China Business Council meeting, underscoring the growing industrial cooperation between the two nations.

Chinese partners bring advanced metallurgical expertise

The companies involved include Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation, CISDI Engineering Co., and Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited (CERI). Each of these firms is renowned for expertise in metallurgical engineering, industrial design, and advanced production technologies.

CERI, in particular, has pioneered hydrogen metallurgy technology, which could dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

Planned industrial projects

Through these partnerships, Qarmet will roll out a wide range of projects:

Construction of a casting and rolling complex

Establishment of a new rolling shop

Installation of pig iron casting machines

Commissioning of galvanizing and polymer coating lines for premium products

Introduction of coal chemistry deep-processing technologies

Implementation of biochemical cleaning systems to lower environmental impact

Development of chemical regeneration units to boost resource efficiency

Driving Kazakhstan’s green industrial transformation

These programs aim to align Kazakhstan’s steelmaking with global standards of competitiveness, sustainability, and technological advancement. They will also integrate the country into international supply chains for high-tech metal products, while supporting export growth.

Qarmet emphasized that this cooperation is not just modernization, but a full-scale transformation, positioning Kazakhstan as one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally responsible metallurgical hubs in the region.