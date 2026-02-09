 |  Login 
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports stable 2025 output as modernization projects advance

Monday, 09 February 2026 13:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has reported a stable production performance in 2025 while continuing to implement its modernization and strategic investment programs.

During the year, the company maintained steady operations and achieved key technological targets. As part of its long-term strategy, Qarmet continued efforts to modernize production capacities, improve industrial safety, enhance environmental performance and develop new technological directions.

In 2025, the company produced 3.8 million mt of steel, mined 7.5 million mt of coal, and produced 3.5 million mt of iron ore concentrate. However, management noted that additional work is required to meet certain operational and financial efficiency targets.

Major investment projects continue at metallurgical plant

Large-scale investment projects are advancing at the company’s main metallurgical site. These include the construction of coke batteries Nos. 8 and 9, the reconstruction of a long products rolling shop, the installation of a galvanizing and polymer coating line, development of a press shop, equipment upgrades and the gasification of production processes.

These projects are intended to improve production efficiency, expand the product mix and strengthen environmental performance across the company’s steelmaking operations.

Digital safety systems deployed at mining units

At affiliated mining and service operations, including Karaganda Komir and Orken, Qarmet has introduced digital control and industrial safety systems.

The new systems are designed to improve monitoring, reduce risks and support the company’s objective of achieving accident-free operations across its mining and logistics units.


